Mets vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Mets vs. Cubs series continues on Saturday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET. With Tylor Megill opposing Jameson Taillon in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today at Wrigley Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 New York Mets (+100) at 904 Chicago Cubs (-118); o/u 12

2:20 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Mets vs. Cubs: Public Bettors leaning towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Martinez delivers a three-run homer

J.D. Martinez delivered a three-run homer and an RBI single Friday as the Mets torched the Cubs 11-1. Martinez is 11-for-27 with four homers, three doubles and 12 RBI in his last eight games. His current .870 OPS is practically a match for his career mark of .873, but it’s especially impressive given the current conditions, especially for a Mets hitter. Unfortunately, he’s probably going to lose his streak of five straight All-Star appearances, unless maybe the NL carries a third DH alongside Shohei Ohtani and Marcell Ozuna.

Imanaga tagged for 10 runs

Shota Imanaga was tagged for 10 runs and 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings by the Mets on Friday. With his velocity down 1-2 mph on all of his pitches, Imanaga was crushed today, giving up three homers and 11 hard-hit balls in all. He was effective in his previous two starts, but this makes three out of five outings in which he’s struggled; he’s allowed 21 earned runs in those five outings after giving up a total of five in his first nine starts. The velocity is something to watch; he’s been really effective throwing at 92 mph at the top of the zone, but 90 mph might not get it done there.

Mets vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Chi Cubs’ last 13 games

Mets are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games played on a Saturday

Mets vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Mets are 9-2 in their last 11 games overall, are 7-1 in their last eight road matchups and are 10-2 in their last 12 league contests. On the other side, the Cubs are just 6-16 in their last 22 games against a league foe, are 2-6 in their last eight games against an opponent from the National League East matchups and are 2-5 in their last seven games when listed as a favorite.

Mets vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +100