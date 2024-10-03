Close Menu
    Mets vs. Brewers Game 3 MLB Prediction: Which side will close out series?

    Mets vs. Brewers Game 3

    The Mets vs. Brewers Game 3 matchup will take place at 7:08 p.m. ET from American Family Field on Thursday night. With the Brewers listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the smart bet in this elimination game in Milwaukee?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    New York Mets (+110) at Milwaukee Brewers (-130); o/u 7.5

    7:08 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 3, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    Mets vs. Brewers Game 3: Bettors going back to Milwaukee

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Mets to start Quintana in Game 3

    The Mets will have Jose Quintana start Thursday’s Game 3 against the Brewers. David Peterson will be ready to contribute behind him, if needed. Quintana is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in four starts and one relief appearance in the postseason in his career.

    Mitchell hits go-ahead homer to save Mets’ season

    In his first at-bat off the bench, Garrett Mitchell delivered a tiebreaking two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth as the Brewers bested the Mets on Wednesday to send their Wild Card series to a decisive Game 3. Mitchell hit the go-ahead shot off Phil Maton after Jackson Chourio tied the game with a homer earlier in the frame.

    It was Mitchell’s first career postseason homer after he was left off the Wild Card roster in 2023. He had previously entered the game as a pinch-runner, only to be caught stealing on a great throw from Francisco Alvarez. Milwaukee’s win means there will be at least one game on Thursday. Tobias Myers is expected to get the ball for Milwaukee, while the Mets will likely rely on Jose Quintana.

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Mets’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee

    NY Mets is 3-6 ATS in its last 9 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee

    Milwaukee is 13-3 SU in its last 16 games when playing NY Mets

    Milwaukee is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games when playing NY Mets

    Mets vs. Brewers Game 3 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    I backed the Mets last night and in Game 1 on Tuesday and I’m sticking with New York tonight. Quintana has been filthy over his last five starts. He’s 4-1 with a 0.90 ERA over that span, all while averaging 6.0 innings of work per start. Over those four outings, he also allowed an average of 4.2 hits and 0.6 earned runs. Granted, one of those starts came against the Brewers in which he allowed two runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings of work. He also struck out nine in that game, so he should be fine against this Milwaukee lineup.

    As for the Brewers, they’ll send Tobias Myers to the mound for this do-or-die elimination game. He’s 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA over his last five starts, but this will be his first-ever postseason start. Given Milwaukee’s struggles in the postseason since 2017, all the pressure is on the Brewers.

    Despite losing last night, I still view this Mets team as playing with house money. They’re the road team that didn’t clinch a postseason spot until the final day of the regular season. They’re not even supposed to be here.

    Mets vs. Brewers Game 3 MLB Playoffs Prediction: New York Mets +110

