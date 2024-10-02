Mets vs. Brewers Game 2 MLB Prediction: Will New York Sweep?

The Mets vs. Brewers Game 2 matchup on Wednesday will be played from American Family Field at 7:38 p.m. ET. Will New York complete a two-game sweep of Milwaukee? Or will the Brewers set up a do-or-die Game 3 on Thursday?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets (+100) at Milwaukee Brewers (-120); o/u 7.5

7:38 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 2, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Mets vs. Brewers Game 2: Bettors going back to Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Vientos sparks Mets’ comeback

Mark Vientos went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI against the Brewers on Tuesday. The Mets broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning and Vientos was in the middle of it. He broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run single and scored on an RBI single by J.D. Martinez. Vientos wasn’t even the Mets’ starting third baseman to begin the season, but took the job and ran with it in midseason. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is developing a habit of removing Vientos late in games for defense. On Tuesday, Luisangel Acuna came into the game for Vientos and went to second base with Jose Iglesias sliding over to third base.

Frankie Montas is scheduled to start Game 2 for the Brewers on Wednesday. With the season on the line, Milwaukee will turn to Montas as they find themselves down 1-0 in the series heading into Game 2 against the Mets. Teams that lose Game 1 are 0-8 in series since the current Wild Card format began in 2022.

Mets vs. Brewers Game 2 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of NY Mets’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Mets’s last 9 games when playing Milwaukee

Milwaukee is 20-5 SU in its last 25 games when playing at home against NY Mets

Milwaukee is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games when playing NY Mets

Mets vs. Brewers Game 2 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I’ll write the same thing I wrote yesterday when I backed the Mets in Game 1: It’s the MLB postseason, which means it’s time to fade the Brewers. Milwaukee has now lost six consecutive postseason games. They’re 1-10 in playoff games dating back to a loss against the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2018 NLCS.

Their roster is built for regular season success, I’ll give them that. Why it’s different in the postseason, I don’t know, but it is. Now their season is on the line and they’re forced to give the ball to Frankie Montas, who owns a 5.55 ERA over his last five starts. Good luck with that, Milwaukee.

Mets vs. Brewers Game 2 MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +105