Mets vs. Brewers Game 1 MLB Prediction: Is Milwaukee right side?

The Mets vs. Brewers Game 1 matchup will take place at 5:32 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee on Tuesday. With Luis Severino set to oppose Freddy Peralta in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet this evening?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Mets (+125) at Milwaukee Brewers (-150); o/u 7.5

5:32 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 1, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Mets vs. Brewers Game 1: Bettors backing Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Severino to start Game 1 vs. Brewers

Luis Severino will start Game 1 of the Mets’ Wild Card series against the Brewers. Severino wasn’t needed in the second game today after the Mets clinched in the opener, leaving him 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA to finish the regular season. He’ll be matched up against Freddy Peralta on Tuesday.

Frelick should be available for Game 1

Sal Frelick, who suffered a bone bruise in his left hip Friday, think he’ll be ready to play in Tuesday’s Wild Card Game 1. Frelick worked out on the field today. Incidentally, the area where he got hurt colliding with a section of wall that was hollowed out to include a chain-line fence, has been padded over now.

Mets vs. Brewers Game 1 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Mets’s last 8 games when playing Milwaukee

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Mets’s last 7 games

Milwaukee is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing NY Mets

Milwaukee is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing NY Mets

Mets vs. Brewers Game 1 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Brewers have won eight out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams, but those games were in the regular season. Now that it’s the postseason, it’s time to fade the Brewers.

Last season, the Brewers dropped both games of their Wild Card series to the Diamondbacks. They combined for five runs in those two games. In 2021, the Brewers played four games against the Braves in the Divisional round. They won the first game 2-1, then proceeded to drop the next three contests while scoring a combined four runs.

The Brewers, for whatever reason, are built for regular season success. When the postseason arrives, they’ve been great fade material.

Mets vs. Brewers Game 1 MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +125