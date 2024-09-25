Mets vs. Braves MLB Prediction: Can Sale Earn 19th Win?

The New York Mets remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Mets vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win this game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: David Peterson (NYM) vs. Chris Sale (ATL)

The New York Mets are 87-70 straight up this year. New York is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 82-75 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 86-71 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 73-84 ATS this season.

Mets vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 New York Mets (+155) at 956 Atlanta Braves (-186); o/u 7.5

7:20 PM ET, Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Mets vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 96% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets third baseman Mark Vientos had half of his team’s hits in their 5-1 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night. In that game, the 24-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, the Norwalk, CT native is batting .270 with 26 home runs, 68 RBIs, and an OPS of .851 across 436 plate appearances. Mark Viento is hitting .307 with an OPS of .905 against lefties this season. That means he could have some DFS value against Braves southpaw starter Chris Sale on Wednesday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna had another big game at the dish in his club’s 5-1 win over the Mets on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, Ozuna went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Across 667 plate appearances this season, Ozuna is hitting .310 with 39 homers, 102 RBIs, and an OPS of .946. Marcell Ozuna is batting .480 with an OPS of 1.239 over the past 7 days, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

New York is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games against Atlanta.

New York is 18-22 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Atlanta is 40-31 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Atlanta is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

The Braves are 22-7 straight up in Chris Sale’s starts this season.

Mets vs. Braves Betting Prediction

The Braves will be sending out their ace Chris Sale for this contest. The 35-year-old lefty has had an amazing season and is almost certainly going to win the National League Cy Young Award in 2024. In 29 starts for Atlanta this year, Sale is 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.8, a K/9 of 11.4, and an opponent batting average of .216.

Chris Sale is 4-0 in his last 8 starts, and the Braves are 8-0 straight up as a team in those starts. Sale has done nearly everything this season, except beat the Mets. The 6’6” southpaw faced New York at Citi Field on July 25th and completed 7.2 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits and a walk. He struck out 9 batters in a 3-2 Braves defeat that lasted 10 innings. I like Sale’s chances to get revenge here and I think the Braves earn a crucial division victory at home over the Mets on Wednesday. Atlanta on the money line is the pick.

Mets vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -186