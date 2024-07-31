Marlins vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Miami Marlins remain in Tampa Bay to face the Rays at 12:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon on ESPN+. It’s the final game of a 2-game set. Keep reading for our Marlins vs. Rays betting prediction.

Can the Rays cover the run line as home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Roddery Munoz (MIA) vs. Taj Bradley (TB)

The Miami Marlins are 39-68 straight up this year. Miami is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Marlins are 50-57 ATS this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 55-52 straight up this year. Tampa Bay is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 52-55 ATS this season.

Marlins vs. Rays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

949 Miami Marlins (+200) at 950 Tampa Bay Rays (-245); o/u 7.5

12:10 PM ET, Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

TV: ESPN+

Marlins vs. Rays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Rays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Marlins DFS Spin

Marlins first baseman Jake Burger had a multi-hit game in his club’s 9-3 loss to the Rays on Tuesday. In that game, the right-handed hitter from St. Louis went 2 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. In 347 plate appearances this year, Jake Burger is hitting .235 with 14 homers, 40 RBIs, and a .691 OPS. The big corner infielder is hitting .294 with an OPS of 1.047 over the past 15 days, making him an interesting DFS option on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays third baseman Jose Caballero reached base 3 times in his team’s 9-3 win over the Marlins on Tuesday. In that contest, Caballero went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles, an RBI, a run scored, a stolen base, and a walk. For the season, the 5’9” right-handed hitter from Panama is batting .240 with 7 homers, 28 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, and a .671 OPS across 322 plate appearances. Caballero is hitting .255 with 5 homers and a .771 OPS during day games this season. That means he could have some DFS value during his club’s matinee matchup with the Marlins on Wednesday.

Marlins vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Miami is 18-21 ATS in interleague games this season.

Miami is 31-36 ATS after a loss this season.

Tampa Bay is 18-12 ATS in interleague games this season.

The over is 59-45-3 in Miami’s games this season.

Marlins vs. Rays Betting Prediction

Miami has the second-worst straight-up record in the National League this season at 39-68. The Marlins’ run differential of -148 is the second-worst in the senior circuit as well. The trade deadline just passed on Tuesday night, and the Marlins made a big splash by trading away several significant players. Before the deadline, Miami shipped out relief pitcher A.J. Puk and infielder Jazz Chisholm.

On Tuesday the Marlins continued the fire sale by trading away closer Tanner Scott, first baseman Josh Bell, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, and starting pitcher Trevor Rogers. Miami also moved relief pitchers Bryan Hoeing, JT Chargois, and Huascar Brazoban. The Marlins weren’t good before the deadline and figure to be significantly worse after it. I like Tampa Bay’s chances to win in another blowout on Wednesday, so I’m taking the Rays -1.5 on the run line at -102 odds.

Marlins vs. Rays MLB Betting Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -1.5 (-102)