Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Under Cash for Bettors?

National League East rivals clash in Philadelphia on Thursday night in the opener for the Marlins vs. Phillies. With the number sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet in tonight’s matchup at 6:20 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Miami Marlins (+250) at 954 Philadelphia Phillies (-310); o/u 8

6:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 27, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Marlins vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Fortes delivers RBI single in loss

Nick Fortes delivered an RBI single on Wednesday in the Marlins’ loss to the Royals. Fortes’ second-inning single off Royals starter Brady Singer accounted for their lone tally on Wednesday afternoon in a low-scoring showdown at Kauffman Stadium. The 27-year-old backstop boasts a .419 OPS with two homers in 157 plate appearances over 58 games this season.

Marsh has monster day for Phils

Brandon Marsh went 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBI on Wednesday afternoon, leading the Phillies to a 6-2 victory over the Tigers in Detroit. Marsh tagged Tigers’ rookie right-hander Keider Montero for a 359-foot (100.6 mph EV) two-run shot in the fourth inning that gave the Phillies a 3-1 lead they would never relinquish. He added on a two-run single in the fifth inning that made it 5-1 as well but was then gunned down attempting to steal second base. With his four-hit attack, the 26-year-old outfielder is now hitting .269/.345/.425 with seven homers, 31 RBI and eight stolen bases on the season.

Marlins vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Philadelphia’s last 14 games played on a Thursday when at home.

Marlins are 4-16 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Philadelphia’s last 12 games against an opponent in the National League.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Miami’s last 17 games on the road.

Marlins vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Marlins’ last seven games overall, is 15-6 in their last 21 road matchups and is 5-2 in their last seven games when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Phillies’ last eight games overall, is 8-2 in their last 11 home contests and is 15-6 in their last 21 league matchups.

Marlins vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8