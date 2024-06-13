Marlins vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Miami Marlins remain in New York to face the Mets at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday night. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Marlins vs. Mets betting prediction.

Can the Mets cover the run line as home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Roddery Munoz (MIA) vs. Luis Severino (NYM)

The Miami Marlins are 23-44 straight up this year. Miami is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Marlins are 27-40 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 29-37 straight up this year. New York is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 31-35 ATS this season.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Miami Marlins (+160) at 954 New York Mets (-190); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Marlins vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Marlins DFS Spin

Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz had a nice day at the plate on Wednesday night. The 6’2” 175-pound right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI while hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup. De La Cruz is having a solid season as he’s hitting .249 with 11 homers, 30 RBIs, 31 runs scored, and an OPS of .728. De La Cruz has hit 10 of his 11 homers off of right-handed pitchers this season. That could make him DFS-worthy against New York’s right-handed starter Luis Severino on Thursday night.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets third baseman Mark Vientos got in on his team’s hit parade during their 10-4 win over the Marlins on Wednesday night. In that contest, Vientos went 1 for 4 with a single, an RBI, and a run scored while hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup. Vientos has been heating up of late as he’s started to get more at-bats. In the last 15 days, Mark Vientos is slashing .302/.354/.465 with 2 homers, 9 RBIs, and 5 runs scored. He could be worth a look in DFS if he draws another start against the Marlins on Thursday.

Marlins vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Miami is 18-25 ATS after a loss this season.

Miami is an MLB-worst 22-32 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

New York is 29-25 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

New York is 11-9 ATS in division games this season.

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Prediction

The Marlins have the worst straight-up record in the National League at 23-44. They have the second-worst run differential in the NL at -102 this season. They haven’t been much better on the run line. The Marlins are 27-40 ATS this season. That’s the worst figure in the senior circuit. Miami has lost 7 of their last 9 games straight up and they’re sending a pitcher (Roddery Munoz) with an ERA of 5.95 to start the final game of this three-game series in New York.

The Mets’ starter will be Luis Severino on Thursday. He’s pitching well this season with a record of 4-2, an ERA of 3.25, and a WHIP of 1.14. Severino got knocked around by the Marlins in Miami on May 18th as he permitted 5 earned runs on 6 hits and 3 walks across 6.2 innings of work. He’s thrown 2 quality starts since then and should fare much better against the Fish at home in Game 3 of this series. I like the Mets to win by multiple runs at home in the rubber match against their division foes on Thursday night.

Marlins vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -1.5 (+114)