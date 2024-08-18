Marlins vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Valente Bellozo will oppose Paul Blackburn in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Citi Field. With the Mets listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play today from NY?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Miami Marlins (+165) at 952 New York Mets (-180); o/u 8.5

12:05 p.m. ET, Sunday August 18, 2024

Citi Field, Queens

Marlins vs. Mets Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 92% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Miami Marlins DFS SPIN

The Marlins dropped to 45-78 after losing to New York 4-0 last night. Jake Burger extended his hit streak to nine games after going 1-3 at the plate last night. Miami will look to snap a three-game skid on Sunday afternoon.

New York Mets DFS SPIN

The Mets improved to 64-59 after yesterday’s victory. Francisco Lindor had a big night going 2-3 at the plate with a home run. New York looks for the sweep on Sunday.

Marlins vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

New York is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Marlins are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against the Mets.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for New York.

Marlins vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under in the first five innings. Valente Bellozo has had a very nice season for Miami in limited work thus far, with a 2.28 ERA and a WHIP of 0.94. On the other side, Paul Blackburn hasn’t had the greatest numbers so far for New York, but he is an established veteran that has a favorable matchup against a struggling Miami offense. Let’s cash this under early and not worry about either one of the bullpen’s possibly struggling.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4.5 F5