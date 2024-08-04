Marlins vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Miami Marlins remain in Atlanta to face the Braves at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Marlins vs. Braves betting prediction.

Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Edward Cabrera (MIA) vs. Max Fried (ATL)

The Miami Marlins are 41-70 straight up this year. Miami is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Marlins are 52-59 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 60-50 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 50-60 ATS this season.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Miami Marlins (+230) at 954 Atlanta Braves (-300); o/u 8.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, August 4, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Marlins vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 95% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Marlins DFS Spin

Marlins first baseman Jake Burger drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-3 win over the Braves on Saturday night. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, Burger went 2 for 5 with a single, a homer, and 2 RBIs. For the season, the big right-handed hitter is batting .242 with 17 home runs, 46 RBIs, and a .722 OPS. Burger is hitting .320 with 6 home runs and a 1.444 OPS over the past 15 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna continued his 2024 NL MVP campaign in his club’s 4-3 loss to the Marlins on Saturday night. In that contest, Ozuna batted third and went 1 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. The former Marlin is putting up monster numbers this season as he’s hitting .300 with 32 home runs, 86 RBIs, and a .957 OPS across 465 plate appearances in 2024. Ozuna is hitting .318 with a 1.018 OPS at home this season, making him potentially worth the high price in DFS on Sunday.

Marlins vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Miami is an MLB-worst 13-27 straight up after a win this season.

Miami is 19-36 straight up as the road team this season.

Atlanta is 28-21 straight up after a loss this season.

Atlanta is 54-41 straight up as a favorite this season.

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Prediction

Atlanta will activate lefty Max Fried off the injured list ahead of Sunday’s contest to start that game. Fried last pitched in the All-Star Game on July 16th and has missed more than 2 weeks with forearm neuritis. Fried was pitching well before he went down with the injury as he’s 7-5 with a 3.08 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 108 innings spanning 18 starts this year.

The Santa Monica, CA native has already pitched against the Marlins this season to great effect. In an April 23rd home game, Max Fried tossed a complete game shutout against Miami. He went 9 innings and allowed no runs on 3 hits, no walks, and 6 strikeouts. Fried only needed 92 pitches to blank the Marlins on that day. I doubt Fried will toss another shutout on Sunday, but I could see him pitching well again and Atlanta winning this game fairly comfortably to take the series. I like the Braves on the money line at home on Sunday afternoon.

Marlins vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -300