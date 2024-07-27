Mariners vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Seattle Mariners remain in Chicago to face the White Sox at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Mariners vs. White Sox betting prediction.

Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line road favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Bryan Woo (SEA) vs. Erick Fedde (CHW)

The Seattle Mariners are 54-51 straight up this year. Seattle is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 44-61 ATS this season.

The Chicago White Sox are 27-79 straight up this year. Chicago is 0-10 straight up in their last 10 games. The White Sox are 47-59 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Seattle Mariners (-149) at 968 Chicago White Sox (+124); o/u 7.5

7:15 PM ET, Wednesday, July 27, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Mariners vs. White Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners catcher Mitch Garver had a team-high 3 hits in his club’s 10-0 win over the White Sox on Friday night. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, Garver went 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored, and 2 walks. The former Twin is having an uneven season as he’s hitting .177 with 12 homers, 38 RBIs, and a .649 OPS across 335 plate appearances in 2024. Despite those season-long numbers, Garver is hitting .357 with an OPS of 1.026 against current active White Sox pitchers. That might mean Garver could be a nice cheaper option in DFS at catcher on Saturday.

Chicago White Sox DFS Spin

White Sox right fielder Tommy Pham also recorded 3 hits in Friday night’s contest. The former St. Louis Cardinal went 3 for 4 with a double in Chicago’s 10-0 blowout loss to Seattle. Pham is quietly having a decent year as he’s batting .267 with 5 homers, 18 RBIs, and an OPS of .715 in 2024. The 6’1” Las Vegas native is hitting much better during night games (.316 average, .836 OPS) than day games (.197 average, .547 OPS) this year, making him worth a look in DFS for Saturday night’s home date with the Mariners.

Mariners vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 28-25 straight up after a win this season.

Seattle is 37-33 straight up as a favorite this season.

Chicago is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Seattle.

Chicago is 13-33 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Prediction

Seattle is clearly the better team in this contest and proved that on Friday night by beating Chicago 10-0. A few numbers underscore just how hapless the White Sox have been this season. Chicago is 17-35 straight up at home and 17-61 straight up after a loss this season. Both figures are the worst in baseball. Furthermore, the White Sox are 23-76 straight up as an underdog and 23-64 straight up when playing on no rest this season. Those figures are both the worst in the big leagues. Finally, Chicago is 25-71 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 19-51 straight up in non-division games in 2024. Both of those numbers are the worst in baseball this year. I think this game will be a bit closer than Friday’s contest, but I still believe the Mariners will win this game outright on Saturday night.

Mariners vs. White Sox MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -149