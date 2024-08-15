Mariners vs. Tigers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Seattle Mariners remain in Detroit to face the Tigers at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday afternoon on MLB Network. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Can the Tigers cover the run line as home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Bryce Miller (SEA) vs. Alex Faedo (DET)

The Seattle Mariners are 63-58 straight up this year. Seattle is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 51-70 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 58-63 straight up this year. Detroit is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 64-57 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Seattle Mariners (-160) at 908 Detroit Tigers (+135); o/u 7.5

1:10 PM ET, Thursday, August 15, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco drove in half of his team’s runs in their 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Tigers on Wednesday night. In that game, the switch hitter from the Dominican Republic went 1 for 4 with a single, an RBI, and a walk. For the season, Polanco is batting .215 with 11 homers, 31 RBIs, and a .651 OPS across 323 plate appearances. Jorge Polanco is hitting .254 with an OPS of .880 over the past 30 days, making him worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter was integral to his club’s 3-2 win over the Mariners on Wednesday. In that contest, Carpenter hit second in the batting order and went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 172 plate appearances this year, Carpenter is batting .292 with 11 homers, 34 RBIs, and a .970 OPS. Kerry Carpenter is hitting .321 with an OPS of 1.055 against right-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the 26-year-old left-handed hitter worth a look in most DFS formats on Thursday.

Mariners vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 25-32 ATS after a loss this season.

Seattle is 37-52 ATS in non-division games this season.

Detroit is 31-26 ATS after a win this season.

Detroit is 48-25 ATS as an underdog this season.

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

The Tigers have been good against the Mariners of late. Detroit is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Seattle. Additionally, the Tigers are 4-1 straight up in their previous 5 games against the Mariners. Detroit may have Seattle’s number.

In addition to that, the Tigers have been above average on the run line this year. Detroit is 15-10 ATS as a home underdog and 54-45 ATS when playing on no rest this season. What’s more, the Tigers are 43-36 ATS in non-division games and 61-50 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2024. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Tigers at home +1.5 on the run line at -130 odds on Thursday afternoon.

Mariners vs. Tigers MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +1.5 (-130)