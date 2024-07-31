Close Menu
    Mariners vs. Red Sox Prediction: Which sides win rubber match?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Mariners vs. Red Sox

    The Mariners vs. Red Sox series draws to a close on Wednesday afternoon when George Kirby opposes Brayan Bello in the pitching matchup. Which side will win the rubber match today at 4:10 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Seattle Mariners (-115) at Boston Red Sox (-105); o/u 9.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 31, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston, MA

    Mariners vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Boston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Polanco hits home run, scores three

    Jorge Polanco went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored in a 10-6 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday. Don’t look now, but Polanco is starting to heat up a bit, going 12-for-41 (.293) with five home runs, nine RBI, and 10 runs scored in 11 games. He continues to hit in the middle of a Mariners lineup that traded for some reinforcements over the last few days, so it might be time to add Polanco in deeper fantasy leagues to see if he can keep this up.

    Devers has three-hit night, including HR

    Rafael Devers went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, and four RBI in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday. Devers took Luis Castillo deep in the third inning for his 24th home run of the year and also added a 108.6 mph double on the day. The third baseman is now slashing .301/.381/.600 with 68 RBI in what has been yet another great season.

    Mariners are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Red Sox are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

    Mariners are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road

    Red Sox are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Seattle

    Mariners vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Mariners’ last six games overall, is 15-5 in their last 20 games against the Red Sox and is 17-6 in their last 23 road contests. On the other side, the over is 6-0 in the Red Sox’ last six games, is 5-0 in their last five home contests and is 4-1 in their last five games played on a Wednesday.

    Mariners vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5

