Mariners vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Seattle Mariners remain in Tampa Bay to face the Rays at 6:50 PM ET on Tuesday night in the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Rays betting prediction.

Can the Rays win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Luis Castillo (SEA) vs. Zack Littell (TB)

The Seattle Mariners are 45-36 straight up this year. Seattle is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 37-44 ATS this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 39-40 straight up this year. Tampa Bay is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 36-43 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Rays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Seattle Mariners (-130) at 962 Tampa Bay Rays (+110); o/u 7.5

6:50 PM ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Mariners vs. Rays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Rays on Monday night. In that game, Raleigh went 1 for 2 with a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and 2 walks. The switch hitter from North Carolina leads the team in homers (13) and RBIs (46) this season. He’s also hitting better on the road (.712 OPS) than at home (.586 OPS) this year, making him worthy of DFS consideration in St. Petersburg on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz was one of three Tampa Bay players to record multiple hits on Monday night. In his club’s 4-3 victory, Diaz hit leadoff and went 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs, including a pivotal go-ahead RBI single in the 8th inning. After a slow start to the year, Diaz has picked it up of late. In the last 15 days, Yandy Diaz is slashing .371/.391/.516 with 3 doubles, 2 homers, and 7 RBIs. Diaz is also better at home (.768 OPS) than on the road (.658 OPS) this season, making Tuesday night’s home game against Seattle a prime spot to use him in DFS.

Mariners vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Seattle is 18-24 straight up as the road team this season.

Tampa Bay is 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Tampa Bay is 4-0 straight up in their last 4 games against Seattle.

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Prediction

After a lackluster start to the season, Tampa Bay appears to be finally hitting their stride. The Rays are 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games with road wins over the Braves, Twins, and Pirates during that stretch. The key has been a few of the Rays’ bigger bats starting to turn things around. Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past two weeks and outfielder Randy Arozarena has heated up along with him.

Seattle will be sending Luis Castillo to the mound for this contest. He has been much better at home (2.96 ERA) than on the road (4.34 ERA) this year. Additionally, Castillo is allowing an OPS of .836 to lefthanded batters compared to just .603 to righthanded hitters. Tampa Bay has several lefthanded batters like Richie Palacios, Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe, and Ben Rortvedt who could potentially give Castillo trouble. Castillos has also given up 13 homers in 16 starts this season after giving up 28 big flies in 33 starts last year. I simply can’t trust him in a tough spot here. I like Tampa Bay to win this game outright at home on Tuesday night.

Mariners vs. Rays MLB Betting Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS +110