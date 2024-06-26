Mariners vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Seattle Mariners remain in Tampa Bay to face the Rays at 12:10 PM ET on Wednesday afternoon in the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Rays betting prediction.

Can the Rays win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: George Kirby (SEA) vs. Ryan Pepiot (TB)

The Seattle Mariners are 45-37 straight up this year. Seattle is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 37-45 ATS this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 40-40 straight up this year. Tampa Bay is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 37-43 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Rays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Seattle Mariners (-117) at 910 Tampa Bay Rays (-102); o/u 7.5

12:10 PM ET, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Mariners vs. Rays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver was one of three Seattle players to record an extra-base hit in his team’s 11-3 loss on Tuesday night. In that game, Garver went 1 for 4 with a solo homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Garver is only hitting .176 for the season, but he’s made up for it with a recent power trip. In the last 15 days, Garver is slugging .429 with 3 doubles, 2 homers, and 8 RBIs. He might be a nice cheaper option at catcher in DFS on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes had a nice day at the plate in his team’s home win over the Mariners on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, Paredes went 1 for 5 with a homer, a run scored, and 2 RBIs. He’s been one of Tampa’s best hitters this season as he’s slashing .275/.361/.460 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs on the campaign. You might have to pony up in DFS, but Isaac Paredes and his .848 OPS against righties this year might well be worth it.

Mariners vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Seattle is 18-25 straight up as the road team this season.

Tampa Bay is 5-0 straight up in their last 5 games against Seattle.

Tampa Bay is 30-23 straight up in non-division games this season.

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Prediction

Tampa Bay stayed hot with another win over Seattle on Tuesday night. The Rays scored in 5 out of 8 innings to topple the Mariners 11-3. The win was Tampa’s second straight victory over Seattle and the Rays’ 7th win in their last 9 contests. I like their chances in Wednesday’s matinee showdown.

Mariners ace George Kirby will toe the rubber for Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, but his splits indicate this might be a tough outing for him. Kirby has an ERA of 2.34 and an opponent’s batting average of .199 at home. On the road, Kirby’s ERA is 4.41 and opposing hitters are batting .256 against him. His day/night splits tell a similar tale. In night games, Kirby has an ERA of 3.02 and an opponent’s batting average of .207. In day games, Kirby’s ERA is 4.55 and opponents are hitting .283 against him. This will be a day game on the road in a venue where the Rays are 125-83 (.601 winning percentage) straight up since the start of the 2022 season. I like Tampa Bay to complete the sweep at home against Seattle on Wednesday afternoon.

Mariners vs. Rays MLB Betting Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -102