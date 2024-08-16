Mariners vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Seattle Mariners head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates at 6:40 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Pirates betting prediction.

Can the Pirates win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Logan Gilbert (SEA) vs. Paul Skenes (PIT)

The Seattle Mariners are 63-59 straight up this year. Seattle is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 51-71 ATS this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 56-64 straight up this year. Pittsburgh is 0-10 straight up in their last 10 games. The Pirates are 66-54 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Pirates Game Matchup and Betting Odds

971 Seattle Mariners (+112) at 972 Pittsburgh Pirates (-135); o/u 6.5

6:40 PM ET, Friday, August 16, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: Apple TV+

Mariners vs. Pirates Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Pirates money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners center fielder Victor Robles recorded the team’s only extra base hit in their 2-1 loss to the Tigers on Thursday afternoon. In that game the 6’0” right-handed hitter batted leadoff and went 1 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. For the season, Robles is hitting .252 with 3 homers, 10 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, and a .699 OPS across 136 plate appearances. Victor Robles is batting .286 with a .798 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, making him an attractive DFS option on Friday.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFS Spin

Pirates designated hitter Joey Bart recorded multiple hits in his club’s 8-2 loss to the Padres on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the right-handed hitter from Buford, GA went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 186 plate appearances this season, the former Giant is hitting .273 with 11 homers, 33 RBIs, and an OPS of .859. Joey Bart is batting .340 with an OPS of 1.061 over the past 15 days, making him worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Mariners vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.

Seattle is 20-12 straight up in interleague games this season.

Pittsburgh is 14-17 straight up in interleague games this season.

Pittsburgh is 27-31 straight up as the home team this season.

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Prediction

Seattle is 3.5 games out of the final wild card spot and 3 games out of the American League West division lead as of this writing. The Mariners swept the Mets at home last weekend, then got swept by the Tigers in Detroit earlier this week. Seattle will get 3 games in Pittsburgh before going out to L.A. to play the Dodgers. Put simply, the Mariners need these games against the Pirates. Pittsburgh has lost 10 games in a brown and dropped 12 of their last 13 contests.

Mariners righty Logan Gilbert has been terrific this season. He’s 7-8 with a 2.91 ERA, a 0.87 WHIP, and 149 strikeouts in 154.2 innings. Gilbert will be facing Pittsburgh rookie phenom starting pitcher Paul Skenes, but Skenes is 0-2 in his last 4 starts. Runs will likely be at a premium in this game. Because of that, I like the Mariners. I’m taking Seattle on the money line as road underdogs in Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Mariners vs. Pirates MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS +112