Mariners vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Seattle Mariners remain in Pittsburgh to face the Pirates at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on MLB Network and ESPN+. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Pirates betting prediction.

Can the Pirates cover the run line as home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Luis Castillo (SEA) vs. Bailey Falter (PIT)

The Seattle Mariners are 63-60 straight up this year. Seattle is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 51-72 ATS this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 57-64 straight up this year. Pittsburgh is 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games. The Pirates are 67-54 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Pirates Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 Seattle Mariners (-161) at 918 Pittsburgh Pirates (+135); o/u 8.5

1:05 PM ET, Saturday, August 17, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: MLB Network/ESPN+

Mariners vs. Pirates Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 98% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco reached base twice in his team’s 5-3 loss to the Pirates on Friday night. In that game, the 31-year-old switch hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Polanco is hitting .215 with 12 homers, 32 RBIs, and a .664 OPS. Jorge Polanco has an OPS of .922 over the past 7 days, making him worth a look in most DFS formats.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFS Spin

Pirates second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa recorded 25% of his team’s hits in their 5-3 win over the Mariners on Friday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the Honolulu, HI native went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Across 334 plate appearances this season, Kiner-Falefa is hitting .287 with 7 homers, 37 RBIs, and a .749 OPS. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .375 in 8 career at-bats against Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo in his career. That fact makes the Pirates infielder worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday.

Mariners vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 25-34 ATS after a loss this season.

Seattle is an MLB-worst 37-54 ATS in non-division games this season.

Pittsburgh is 49-40 ATS in non-division games this season.

Pittsburgh is an MLB-best 35-21 ATS after a win this season.

Mariners vs. Pirates Betting Prediction

The Mariners have been the worst run-line team in baseball this season. Seattle is 51-72 ATS this year, which means they are covering the run line just 41.5% of the time. The White Sox, Marlins, and Rockies all have 77+ straight-up losses this season. Those 3 clubs have been better on the run line than the Mariners in 2024.

A few stats drive home Seattle’s run-line futility this season. The Mariners are 25-35 ATS on the road and 42-63 ATS when playing on no rest this year. Both figures are the worst in MLB. Seattle is 48-67 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 13-20 ATS as a road favorite this season. Both numbers rank in the bottom third in baseball this year. Conversely, the Pirates have the second-best run line record in the big leagues this year at 67-54 ATS. For all of those reasons, I’m taking Pittsburgh at home +1.5 on the run line at -125 odds on Saturday afternoon.

Mariners vs. Pirates MLB Betting Prediction: PITTSBURGH PIRATES +1.5 (-125)