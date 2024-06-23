Mariners vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Bryce Miller will oppose Kyle Tyler in Sunday’s pitching matchup at loanDepot park. With the Mariners listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play today from Miami?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

977 Seattle Mariners (-150) at 978 Miami Marlins (+135); o/u 8.5

1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

LoanDepot Park, Miami

Mariners vs. Marlins Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 86% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

The Mariners improved to 45-34 after beating the Marlins 9-0 on Saturday. Logan Gilbert was excellent on Saturday, throwing eight shutout innings and allowing just four hits.

Miami Marlins DFS SPIN

The Marlins dropped to 26-50 after being shutout by the Mariners last night. Jazz Chisholm went 1-2 at the plate, before exiting the game. Miami looks to get back in the win column on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Marlins MLB Betting Trends

Miami is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Mariners are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Miami.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Marlins.

Mariners vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Mariners. Miller is a similar style pitcher to Gilbert and the Marlins were clearly not able to find much success last night. I expect Miller to deliver a strong outing on Sunday and the Seattle offense should find a way to push some runs across against Kyle Tyler who will be making his first career start on Sunday.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Seattle -150