Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Mariners vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Mariners vs. Marlins

    Bryce Miller will oppose Kyle Tyler in Sunday’s pitching matchup at loanDepot park. With the Mariners listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play today from Miami?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    977 Seattle Mariners (-150) at 978 Miami Marlins (+135); o/u 8.5

    1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

    LoanDepot Park, Miami

    Mariners vs. Marlins Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 86% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

    The Mariners improved to 45-34 after beating the Marlins 9-0 on Saturday. Logan Gilbert was excellent on Saturday, throwing eight shutout innings and allowing just four hits.

    Miami Marlins DFS SPIN

    The Marlins dropped to 26-50 after being shutout by the Mariners last night. Jazz Chisholm went 1-2 at the plate, before exiting the game. Miami looks to get back in the win column on Sunday.

    Miami is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Mariners are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Miami.

    The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Marlins.

    Mariners vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Give me the Mariners. Miller is a similar style pitcher to Gilbert and the Marlins were clearly not able to find much success last night. I expect Miller to deliver a strong outing on Sunday and the Seattle offense should find a way to push some runs across against Kyle Tyler who will be making his first career start on Sunday.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Seattle -150

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com