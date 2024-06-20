Close Menu
    Mariners vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Mariners vs. Guardians

    With Luis Castillo set to oppose Logan Allen in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Mariners vs. Guardians contest at 1:10 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    909 Seattle Mariners (-112) at 910 Cleveland Guardians (-104); o/u 8.5

    1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 20, 2024

    Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

    Mariners vs. Guardians: Bettors siding with Washington

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Crawford ejected from Wednesday’s contest

    J.P. Crawford was ejected from Wednesday’s contest against the Guardians after arguing a questionable third strike call in the fifth inning. Things got heated between the M’s shortstop and home plate umpire Doug Eddings, with Crawford and eventually manager Scott Servais both getting the heave-ho. Crawford will have to catch the rest of Wednesday’s game from the clubhouse.

    Naylor hits two home runs vs. Seattle

    Josh Naylor went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI on Wednesday. Naylor took over this game offensively with a run-scoring single in the first, thunderous home run to break it open in the fifth, and then a solo-shot in the seventh for good measure. He’d been batting under .200 since the start of May after a strong April and knowing how streaky of a hitter Naylor can be, this might be the start of his next hot streak.

    Mariners are 17-6 SU in their last 23 games

    Guardians are 20-6 SU in their last 26 games at home

    Mariners are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

    Guardians are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games against an opponent in the American League

    Mariners vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The total has gone over in eight out of the Mariners’ last 11 games against the Guardians, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 14-5 in their last 19 road contests versus Cleveland. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Guardians’ last seven games against an opponent from the American League West Division.

    Mariners vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

