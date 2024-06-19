Mariners vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Seattle Mariners remain in Cleveland to face the Guardians at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday night in the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Guardians betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Bryan Woo (SEA) vs. Tanner Bibee (CLE)

The Seattle Mariners are 44-31 straight up this year. Seattle is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 36-39 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Guardians are 44-26 straight up this year. Cleveland is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 40-30 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Guardians Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Seattle Mariners (+112) at 964 Cleveland Guardians (-132); o/u 7.5

6:40 PM ET, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Mariners vs. Guardians Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Guardians money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore had a big game at the dish in his team’s 8-5 win over the Guardians on Tuesday night. In that game, the California native went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, an RBI, 3 runs scored, and a stolen base. Moore is hitting .210 with 7 homers, 23 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and a .731 OPS this season. He is hitting much better on the road (.919 OPS) than at home (.459 OPS) this year, so he’s worth a look in DFS as Seattle plays in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians right fielder Will Brennan had a team-high 3 hits in his team’s 8-5 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday. The left-handed batter from Colorado Springs went 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored while hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup. Brennan is hitting .249 with 6 homers, 22 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .692 this year. He’s been tearing it up over the past week. In the past 7 games, Will Brennan is slashing .364/.417/.545. He’ll have the platoon edge over Mariners starter Bryan Woo on Tuesday, making Brennan worthy of consideration in most DFS formats.

Mariners vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 24-19 straight up after a win this season.

Seattle is 15-13 straight up as an underdog this season.

The Mariners are 38-27 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

The Mariners are 32-22 straight up in American League games this season.

Mariners vs. Guardians Betting Prediction

Seattle continues to roll. The Mariners are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. They’ve won 4 straight contests and are currently 10 games up in the American League West division. The numbers back up the case for Seattle in this contest. The Mariners are 42-29 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 27-26 straight up in non-division games this season.

Seattle starting pitcher Bryan Woo is off to a great start this year as he’s 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA and a 0.53 WHIP. He’s thrown 4 straight quality starts dating back to May 21st, and I like him to make it 5 in a row here. I’m taking the Mariners as money-line underdogs on the road in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Mariners vs. Guardians MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS +112