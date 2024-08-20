Mariners vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Bryce Miller will oppose Walker Buehler in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, where is the value tonight from LA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 Seattle Mariners (+135) at 980 Los Angeles Dodgers (-150); o/u 9

10:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Mariners vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 94% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

The Mariners dropped to 64-62 after losing 3-0 to the Dodgers last night. Bryan Woo had another nice outing, despite taking the loss. Woo went 6.1 innings, allowing just two hits and two runs. Seattle hopes to get their offense back on track on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers improved to 74-52 after beating the Dodgers last night. Max Muncy launched two-run home run in his first game in over three months. Los Angeles looks for their third consecutive victory on Tuesday.

Mariners vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against the Mariners.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for Dodgers.

Mariners vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Mariners in the first five innings. Seattle has the starting pitching edge here with Bryce Miller pitching very well as of late and Walker Buehler struggling. Buehler has had a lot of issues with is command, allowing four walks in just three innings of work last start. Take Seattle early in this contest at plus money.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Mariners F5 +130