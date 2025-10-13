Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Toronto win Game 2 and even up the ALCS?

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 11:05 pm by Alex Becker

The Seattle Mariners remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 5:03 PM ET on Monday evening on FOX and FS1. It’s Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Seattle leads the best-of-7 series 1-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Logan Gilbert (SEA) vs. Trey Yesavage (TOR)

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 73-95 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 94-73 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

943 Seattle Mariners (+109) at 944 Toronto Blue Jays (-130); o/u 7.5

5:03 PM ET, Monday, October 13, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: FOX/FS1

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh logged multiple hits in his team’s 3-1 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday night in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. In that game, the 2024 Platinum Glove Award winner went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. During the regular season, Raleigh hit .247 with 60 homers, 125 RBIs, 14 steals, and an OPS of .948 across 596 at-bats. Cal Raleigh is batting .319 with an OPS of .949 in 11 career playoff games, making him an interesting DFS option on Monday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer drove in his club’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Mariners on Monday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2017 World Series MVP went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Across 498 regular-season at-bats, Springer hit .309 with 32 homers, 84 RBIs, 18 steals, and an OPS of .959. The 4-time All-Star is batting .263 with 17 doubles, 21 homers, 41 RBIs, and an OPS of .871 in 72 career playoff games. That fact makes George Springer worth a look in most DFS formats on Monday.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games against Toronto.

Seattle is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Toronto is 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Toronto is 39-30 straight up after a loss this season.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Toronto here. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Blue Jays are 56-28 straight up as the home team and 38-21 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, Toronto is 85-53 straight up when playing on no rest and 90-65 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Blue Jays are 67-52 straight up in American League games and 65-46 straight up in non-division games this season. The pick is Toronto -130 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -130