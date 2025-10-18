Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Toronto win and force a Game 7 in the ALCS?

Last Updated on October 18, 2025 5:42 pm by Alex Becker

The Seattle Mariners head back to Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 8:03 PM ET on Sunday night on FS1. It’s Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

Seattle leads the best-of-7 series 3-2.

Projected starting pitchers: Logan Gilbert (SEA) vs. Trey Yesavage (TOR)

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 75-97 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 96-75 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Seattle Mariners (+105) at 904 Toronto Blue Jays (-125); o/u 7.5

8:03 PM ET, Sunday, October 19, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: FS1

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 6-2 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night in Game 6 of the ALCS. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 5 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. During the regular season, Suarez hit .228 with 49 homers, 118 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .824 across 588 at-bats. Eugenio Suarez is batting .267 with an OPS of .886 in 4 road games during these playoffs, making him an appealing DFS option on Sunday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement drove in half of his club’s runs in their 6-2 loss to the Mariners on Friday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the Rochester, NY, native went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. Across 545 regular-season at-bats, Clement hit .277 with 9 homers, 50 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .711. The 29-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .429 with an OPS of 1.003 in 9 playoff games this year. That fact makes Ernie Clement worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games against Toronto.

Seattle is 42-53 ATS after a win this season.

Toronto is 40-31 straight up after a loss this season.

Toronto is 5-4 straight up in playoff games since the start of last season.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Toronto to win outright and force a Game 7 on Sunday night. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Blue Jays are 38-22 straight up as a home favorite and 92-67 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. What’s more, Toronto is 69-54 straight up in American League games and 67-48 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Blue Jays are 56-29 straight up as the home team and 55-39 straight up as a favorite this season. The pick is Toronto -125 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -125