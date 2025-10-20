Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Seattle win and advance to the World Series?

Last Updated on October 20, 2025 12:55 am by Alex Becker

The Seattle Mariners remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays at 8:08 PM ET on Monday night on FOX and FS1. It’s Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. Can the Mariners win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Mariners vs. Blue Jays betting prediction.

The best-of-7 series is tied 3-3.

Projected starting pitchers: George Kirby (SEA) vs. Shane Bieber (TOR)

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 75-98 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 97-75 ATS this season.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Seattle Mariners (+110) at 906 Toronto Blue Jays (-122); o/u 7.5

8:08 PM ET, Monday, October 20, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

TV: FOX/FS1

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday night. In that game, the former Arizona Diamondback went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. During the regular season, Naylor hit .295 with 20 homers, 92 RBIs, 30 steals, and an OPS of .815 across 543 at-bats. Josh Naylor is batting .341 with an OPS of .974 in 11 playoff games this year, making him an interesting DFS option on Monday.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger drove in half of his club’s runs in their 6-2 win over the Mariners on Sunday night in Game 6 of the ALCS. In that game, the Bellevue, WA, native went 2 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Across 460 regular-season at-bats, Barger hit .243 with 21 homers, 74 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .755. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .281 with an OPS of .892 in 9 postseason games this year. That fact makes Addison Barger worth a look in most DFS formats on Monday.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games against Toronto.

Seattle is 19-20 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Toronto is 59-40 straight up after a win this season.

Toronto is 39-22 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

I like Toronto to win and advance to the World Series on Monday night. A couple of relevant statistics will illustrate why. The Blue Jays are 57-29 straight up as the home team and 56-39 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, Toronto is 70-54 straight up in American League games and 68-48 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Blue Jays are 86-55 straight up when playing on no rest and 93-67 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Toronto -122 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -122