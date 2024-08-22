Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET on MLB Network. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Gavin Williams (CLE) vs. Gerrit Cole (NYY)

The Cleveland Guardians are 73-53 straight up this year. Cleveland is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 63-63 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 74-53 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 67-60 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Cleveland Guardians (+142) at 962 New York Yankees (-167); o/u 8.5

1:05 PM ET, Thursday, August 22, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians right fielder Jhonkensy Noel provided all of his team’s offense in their 8-1 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday night. In that game, the 23-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Noel is hitting .257 with 10 homers, 19 RBIs, and a .915 OPS across 112 plate appearances. Jhonkensy Noel is batting .357 with an OPS of 1.263 during day games this season. That fact could make him worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday afternoon.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Juan Soto drove in the majority of his club’s runs in their 8-1 win over the Guardians on Wednesday. In that game, the former National went 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, 5 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. Across 566 plate appearances this season, Soto is batting .302 with 36 homers, 93 RBIs, and a 1.045 OPS. Juan Soto is hitting .297 with an OPS of 1.016 in home games this season, making him an appealing DFS option on Thursday.

Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 29-23 straight up after a loss this season.

Cleveland is 52-36 straight up in non-division games this season.

New York is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

The over is 71-52-4 in New York’s games this season.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Cleveland will start right-hander Gavin Williams in this contest. He has extreme home-road splits. Unlike most pitchers, Williams has been much better on the road than at home this season. In 4 home starts this year, Gavin Williams is 0-4 with an 8.66 ERA and an opponent batting average of .351. In 5 road starts in 2024, Williams is 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA and an opponent batting average of .198. Gavin Williams has also alternated losses and wins over his last 5 starts overall. If that pattern holds, he’s due for a win here. I think Cleveland gets to New York starter Gerrit Cole early and often on Thursday and takes the rubber match of this three-game set. I’m taking the Guardians on the money line as road underdogs in this one.

Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +142