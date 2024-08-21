Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM ET on Prime Video. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Guardians win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Joey Cantillo (CLE) vs. Nestor Cortes (NYY)

The Cleveland Guardians are 73-52 straight up this year. Cleveland is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 63-62 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 73-53 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 66-60 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Cleveland Guardians (+140) at 912 New York Yankees (-165); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: Prime Video

Guardians vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians designated hitter David Fry only had 1 hit in his club’s 9-5 win over the Yankees, but he made it count. In Cleveland’s extra-innings victory over New York, Fry entered the game as a pinch hitter and went 1 for 4 with a triple, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, the right-handed hitter from Colleyville, TX is hitting .266 with 12 homers, 45 RBIs, and an OPS of .816 across 332 plate appearances. David Fry is batting .286 in night games this season, putting him in play for DFS purposes on Wednesday night.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge continued to hit well in his club’s 9-5 loss to the Guardians on Tuesday night. In that game, the 2022 AL MVP went 2 for 5 with a double, a homer, 3 RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Across 556 plate appearances this season, Judge is batting .332 with 45 homers, 114 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.172. Aaron Judge is hitting .427 with an OPS of 1.388 over the past 30 days. That fact makes the two-time AL home run champ worth a look in DFS on Wednesday.

Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 43-29 straight up after a win this season.

Cleveland is 59-42 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

New York is 0-3 straight up in their last 3 games overall.

The over is 70-52-4 in New York’s games this season.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Cleveland’s 9-5 extra-innings win over New York on Tuesday night could be a sign of something more to come. The Guardians just got swept against the Brewers in Milwaukee to end last week. They scored a combined 4 runs in those 3 games. The Guardians got a day off Monday, then scored 6 runs in the 12th inning of Tuesday’s game to get a crucial win over a team that has a top-3 record in the American League.

The Guardians also have a few numbers on their side ahead of Wednesday’s contest. Cleveland is 55-35 straight up in American League games and 65-48 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. What’s more, the Guardians are 52-35 straight up in non-division games and 35-32 straight up as the road team in 2024. I think there’s a carryover effect and Cleveland wins outright in the Bronx on Wednesday night. I’m taking the Guardians on the money line in this one.

Guardians vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +140