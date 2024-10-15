Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 ALCS Prediction: Under a safe bet?

The Yankees took a 1-0 series lead versus the Guardians in the ALCS with a 5-2 win on Monday night. With Tanner Bibee set to oppose Gerrit Cole in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Guardians (+145) at New York Yankees (-170); o/u 7

7:38 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2: Bettors going right back to NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cobb runs into trouble in third inning

Alex Cobb was charged with three runs in 2 2/3 innings in a loss to the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS. Cobb got threw two scoreless before giving up a homer to Juan Soto to lead off the third. After he followed that with a walk to Aaron Judge, he was visited by the trainer, presumably to see if he was having issues with the troublesome finger that put him on the IL in September. He remained in the game and got to two outs, but he was pulled with the bases loaded.

The stunning thing was that Stephen Vogt, instead of going to any of his quality relievers, brought in a starter with control issues in Joey Cantillo. Cantillo wound up throwing two run-scoring wild pitches that inning and two more before being pulled in the fourth. The Guardians were never really in the game after that. It’s understandable that Vogt didn’t want to burn out a pen still weary from the ALDS, but if that was the case, he was certainly better off relying on Cobb in a bases-loaded situation in the third.

Soto collects two hits, including a homer in Game 1

Juan Soto went 2-for-3 with a homer and a walk in the Game 1 victory over the Guardians on Monday. Soto’s homer was a missile off Alex Cobb, a pitcher he’d also dominated in limited regular-season action the last few years. It was his first homer of this postseason and seventh in 34 games dating back to his time as a 20-year-old sophomore in 2019.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 8 games when playing on the road against NY Yankees

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cleveland’s last 11 games

NY Yankees is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

NY Yankees is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. Bibee owns a 2.54 ERA over his last five starts, averaging 5 2/3 innings of work while allowing 5.0 hits and 1.6 earned runs per outing. He’s been even sharper of late than Cole, who has been solid himself. Cole owns a 3.38 ERA over his last five starts. That includes a masterful performance against the Royals to close out the ALDS. In that game, Cole pitched seven innings, allowed one run on six hits as the Yankees prevailed 3-1. Over his last five starts, Cole is averaging 6 1/3 innings of work. During that span, he’s allowing 4.4 hits and 2.4 runs per outing.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7