Guardians vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians remain in Minnesota to face the Twins at 8:10 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the second game of a doubleheader. Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Twins betting prediction.

Can the Guardians or the Twins win the game outright in this even-odds money-line showdown?

Projected starting pitchers: Alex Cobb (CLE) vs. Louie Varland (MIN)

The Cleveland Guardians are 67-47 straight up this year. Cleveland is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 57-57 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Twins are 63-50 straight up this year. Minnesota is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 54-59 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Cleveland Guardians (-110) at 922 Minnesota Twins (-110); o/u 8.5

8:10 PM ET, Friday, August 9, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Apple TV+

Guardians vs. Twins Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Twins money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians first baseman David Fry drove in one-third of his team’s runs in their 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. In that contest, the utility man from Colleyville, TX went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, the 6’0” right-handed hitter is batting .275 with 10 homers, 39 RBIs, and an OPS of .822 across 302 plate appearances. David Fry is hitting .281 with an OPS of .809 in road games this season, putting him in play for DFS purposes on Friday night.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins third baseman Jose Miranda was one of two players to deliver an extra-base hit in his team’s 8-2 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday. In that contest, the right-handed hitter from Puerto Rico went 1 for 4 with a double. Miranda is having a breakout campaign as he’s batting .318 with 9 homers, 44 RBIs, and an OPS of .865 across 306 plate appearances in 2024. What’s more, Jose Miranda is hitting .331 with an OPS of .893 at home this season. That fact makes him worth a look in most DFS formats.

Guardians vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 0-5 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

The over is 59-51-3 in Minnesota’s games this season.

Minnesota is 32-21 straight up as the home team this season.

Minnesota is 58-44 straight up when playing an opponent one equal rest this season.

Guardians vs. Twins Betting Prediction

The Twins are right in the thick of the American League Central race. Minnesota is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games overall. They only sit 3.5 games behind the division-leading Guardians, and the Twins play them four times this weekend. A few stats point to a potentially good result for Minnesota on Friday night. First, Minnesota is 24-14 straight up in division games this season. That’s the fourth-best mark in baseball.

Second, the Twins are 6-4 straight up as a home underdog this season. Minnesota might not be money line underdogs in this one, but the Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs on the run line. And third, Minnesota is 25-24 straight up after a loss this season. Minnesota hasn’t beaten Cleveland in 5 tries this season. I think that will change this weekend. I like the Twins to win Game 2 of their doubleheader at home on Friday night.

Guardians vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -110