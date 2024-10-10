Guardians vs. Tigers Game 4 MLB Prediction: Will Detroit close out series?

Will Detroit close out its best-of-five series against Cleveland on Thursday evening? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s’ Guardians vs. Tigers Game 4 matchup? First pitch is set for 6:08 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Guardians (-125) at Detroit Tigers (+105); o/u 6.5

6:08 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 10, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Guardians vs. Tigers Game 4: Public Bettors Backing Detroit

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Guardians handing ball to Bibee with season on line

Tanner Bibee will start Game 4 against the Tigers on Thursday. Bibee will get the ball after throwing just 76 pitches in Game 1, and will be working with four days of rest because of the off-day between Game 1 and 2. The right-hander was able to fire 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his Game 1 outing.

Torkelson’s first postseason hit a big one

Spencer Torkelson’s first hit of the postseason was an RBI double that plated Colt Keith in the Tigers’ 3-0 shutout of the Guardians in Wednesday’s Game 4. Six Tigers pitchers combined on the six-hit shutout. The Tigers had just five hits themselves, but two of them came with RISP, whereas the Guardians went 0-for-8 in those situations.

Torkelson is now 1-for-16 with nine strikeouts in the postseason. He walked three times in the two games against the Astros, but he made outs in nine straight plate appearances to begin the series against the Guardians before finally delivering in the sixth today. The Tigers previously scored runs on an RBI single from Riley Greene in the first and on a sac fly from Matt Vierling in the third. The Tigers will take a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 on Thursday. The Guardians are slated to start Tanner Bibee. The Tigers will likely use Reese Olson, though it might be behind an opener.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game 4 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cleveland’s last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 8 games on the road

Detroit is 15-3 ATS in its last 18 games when playing Cleveland

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Detroit’s last 11 games at home

Guardians vs. Tigers Game 4 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. How could I not? In the last four meetings between these two teams, there’s been four shutouts. That includes all three games thus far in this ALDS. The Guardians opened the series with a 7-0 victory after beating the Tigers 5-0 in the final regular season meeting on July 30. Detroit then followed up that shutout by posting back-to-back 3-0 shutouts of its own.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game 4 MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 6.5