Guardians vs. Tigers Game 3 MLB Prediction: Will Cleveland retake lead?

We’re all tied up in the ALDS between the Guardians and Tigers, who will play at 3:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday. With the moneylines for each team similar, what’s the smart bet in today’s Guardians vs. Tigers Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Guardians (-107) at Detroit Tigers (-101); o/u 7

3:08 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Guardians vs. Tigers Game 3: Bettors Backing Detroit Again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Clase gives up three-run homer in loss

After escaping an eighth-inning jam, Emmanuel Clase gave up a three-run homer in a scoreless game in the ninth inning Monday to take the loss in Game 2 against the Tigers. Clase would have allowed the go-ahead run to score in the eighth if not for a miracle catch from Steven Kwan in left field, though he wouldn’t have been charged with it in relief of Hunter Gaddis. Clase got the one out then and two in a two to start the ninth, but he then gave up two singles and the three-run blast to Kerry Carpenter. It was just the third homer he’s given up in 76 1/3 innings this season. He hadn’t given up multiple runs in an outing since Sept. 22, 2023.

Carpenter lifts Tigers in Game 2 win

Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Emmanuel Clase in the top of the ninth Monday that provided all of the scoring in the Tigers’ 3-0 victory over the Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS. Clase made mistakes with consecutive sliders, and while the first one was fouled off, the second was sent 423 feet to right. Carpenter’s homer came in his second at-bat off the bench after he was held out of the starting lineup against a lefty, and it made him 3-for-12 four appearances into his first postseason. The ALDS is even at 1-1 as the two teams travel to Detroit for Wednesday’s Game 3.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game 3 MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 7 games

Cleveland is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Detroit is 14-3 ATS in its last 17 games when playing Cleveland

Detroit is 16-4 ATS in its last 20 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Guardians vs. Tigers Game 3 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cleveland. Over his last five starts, Alex Cobb is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA. Granted, he’s averaging just 4 2/3 innings of work over that span, but some of that is by design. Cleveland has a solid bullpen, so there’s no reason to pitch Cobb deep into games. The bottom line is that he’s allowing an average of 4.4 hits and 2.0 earned runs per start over his last five games. Assuming the Guardians bring their bats to Detroit, Cleveland should retake a series lead today.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game 3 MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -115