Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Guardians vs. Royals Prediction: Will KC’s skid continue?

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Guardians vs. Royals

    Following Cleveland’s narrow victory at Kauffman Stadium yesterday, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Guardians vs. Royals matchup? First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Tanner Bibee will oppose Brady Singer in the pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Cleveland Guardians (-115) at Kansas City Royals (-105); o/u 8

    7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024

    Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

    Guardians vs. Royals: Public Bettors Leaning with KC

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Naylor hits two-run homer

    Josh Naylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base against the Royals on Monday. Naylor’s home run was his 29th and the stolen base was his sixth. He hit a two-run shot off Kris Bubic in the sixth inning. Naylor has six home runs and 23 RBI in his last 28 games. He’s hitting .245 with an .800 OPS and 100 RBI on the year. While his power has carried over from last year, his average is down significantly after he hit .308 last year.

    Renfroe hits on the field ahead of Monday’s game

    Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) hit on the field with the team before Monday’s game and ran the bases. Renfroe strained his right hamstring while running in the outfield on August 24th and was placed on the 10-day IL a day later. The fact that he has already begun baseball activities is a good sign that he might not be out much longer. The Royals need to decide whether to send him on a rehab assignment or not, but Renfroe if they decide to get his bat back into the lineup quickly then he could be back by the weekend of September 6th.

    Cleveland is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    Cleveland is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 11 of Kansas City’s last 14 games at home

    Kansas City is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games when playing at home against Cleveland

    Guardians vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Cleveland. I backed Kansas City yesterday because its matchup against Gavin Williams was ideal. Williams had struggled for a month and while the Royals had been struggling, surely they would come alive against a starter that has scoffed.

    Not so much.

    The Royals scored just two runs and dropped their sixth straight game. I’m fading Kansas City this time around.

    Guardians vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: Cleveland Guardians -115

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com