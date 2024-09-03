Guardians vs. Royals Prediction: Will KC’s skid continue?

Following Cleveland’s narrow victory at Kauffman Stadium yesterday, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Guardians vs. Royals matchup? First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Tanner Bibee will oppose Brady Singer in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Guardians (-115) at Kansas City Royals (-105); o/u 8

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Guardians vs. Royals: Public Bettors Leaning with KC

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Naylor hits two-run homer

Josh Naylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base against the Royals on Monday. Naylor’s home run was his 29th and the stolen base was his sixth. He hit a two-run shot off Kris Bubic in the sixth inning. Naylor has six home runs and 23 RBI in his last 28 games. He’s hitting .245 with an .800 OPS and 100 RBI on the year. While his power has carried over from last year, his average is down significantly after he hit .308 last year.

Renfroe hits on the field ahead of Monday’s game

Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) hit on the field with the team before Monday’s game and ran the bases. Renfroe strained his right hamstring while running in the outfield on August 24th and was placed on the 10-day IL a day later. The fact that he has already begun baseball activities is a good sign that he might not be out much longer. The Royals need to decide whether to send him on a rehab assignment or not, but Renfroe if they decide to get his bat back into the lineup quickly then he could be back by the weekend of September 6th.

Guardians vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Cleveland is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Kansas City’s last 14 games at home

Kansas City is 7-2 ATS in its last 9 games when playing at home against Cleveland

Guardians vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cleveland. I backed Kansas City yesterday because its matchup against Gavin Williams was ideal. Williams had struggled for a month and while the Royals had been struggling, surely they would come alive against a starter that has scoffed.

Not so much.

The Royals scored just two runs and dropped their sixth straight game. I’m fading Kansas City this time around.

Guardians vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: Cleveland Guardians -115