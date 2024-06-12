Guardians vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians remain in Cincinnati to face the Reds at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday night on ESPN+. It’s Game 2 of a two-game set. Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Reds betting prediction.

Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Tanner Bibee (CLE) vs. Nick Lodolo (CIN)

The Cleveland Guardians are 43-22 straight up this year. Cleveland is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 38-27 ATS this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are 32-35 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 36-31 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Reds Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Cleveland Guardians (-100) at 926 Cincinnati Reds (-120); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: ESPN+

Guardians vs. Reds Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Reds money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan had a nice day at the plate in his team’s 5-3 win over the Reds on Tuesday night. Cleveland’s left-handed hitting leadoff man went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, a walk, a run scored, and an RBI. For the season, Kwan is hitting .380 with 4 homers, 16 RBIs, 3 stolen bases, and a .984 OPS across 178 plate appearances. Kwan will be facing Reds southpaw starter Nick Lodolo on Wednesday, but that shouldn’t be an issue. Kwan is crushing lefties this season to the tune of a .409/.469/.500 slash line. He could be worth a look in most DFS formats.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario opened the scoring with a first-inning RBI double against the Guardians on Wednesday. That hit was part of a 1 for 4 day at the dish for the switch-hitter from New York, NY. Candelario has been heating up over the past two weeks. Over the past 15 days, Jeimer Candelario is slashing .278/.316/.556 with 3 doubles, 4 homers, 7 RBIs, and 2 stolen bases. He’s done most of his slugging against righties this year (8 of his 9 home runs) and should be in a prime spot against Guardians righty starter Tanner Bibee on Wednesday. Candelario should be eligible at multiple positions (3B/1B) in DFS, which might make him an intriguing upside play against Cleveland.

Guardians vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

Cleveland is 27-15 straight up after a win this season.

Cincinnati is 16-18 straight up after a loss this season.

Cincinnati is 17-19 straight up as the home team this season.

Guardians vs. Reds Betting Prediction

The Guardians have been one of the best teams in baseball this season. Cleveland ranks in the top 4 in the American League in both runs scored and runs allowed this year. The Guardians rank in the top 10 in OPS, RBIs, and stolen bases in 2024. A few numbers illustrate how solid they’ve been this year.

Cleveland is 13-8 straight up as an underdog and 22-14 straight up as the road team this season. Both figures rank in the top 4 in all of baseball. What’s more, the Guardians are 34-18 straight up when playing on no rest and 10-6 straight up in interleague games this season. The public is backing the Reds, but I’m not. I’m taking the Guardians on the road as slight money-line underdogs in this one.

Guardians vs. Reds MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS -100