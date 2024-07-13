Close Menu
    Guardians vs. Rays Prediction: Will over cash this time?

    Anthony Rome
    Guardians vs. Rays
    Apr 21, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Guardians vs. Rays series continues on Saturday afternoon when Gavin Williams opposes Zack Littell in the pitching matchup. After a low-scoring game last night, will the over 7.5 cash this afternoon at Tropicana Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    963 Cleveland Guardians (-110) at 964 Tampa Bay Rays (-106); o/u 7.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 13, 2024

    Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

    Guardians vs. Rays: Bettors leaning towards Cleveland

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Schneeman collects two hits vs. Rays

    Daniel Schneeman went 2-for-3 with a double on Friday against the Rays. Schneeman represented the only sign of life for Cleveland as they were shutout by Taj Bradley and the Rays’ bullpen. Schneeman has done well to keep himself in the lineup against all right-handed pitchers, but has fallen from the top-half to the bottom-half of the batting order.

    Diaz has three-hit night vs. Guardians

    Yandy Díaz went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Friday against the Guardians. Díaz’s fifth inning double wound up being the last run that came around to score in this one. Slowly but surely his batting average has trickled back up to .276, albeit without the same power he showed last season.

    Rays are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games when playing at home against Cleveland

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Tampa Bay’s last 12 games when playing at home against Cleveland

    Guardians are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played on a Saturday

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Cleveland’s last 11 games when playing as the favorite

    Guardians vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Guardians’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 league matchups and is 9-3 in their last 12 games played in the month of July. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Rays’ last six games versus the Guardians, is 14-6 in their last 20 contests played on a Saturday and is 12-5 in their last 17 home meetings when playing on a Saturday.

    Guardians vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

