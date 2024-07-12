Guardians vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians head to Tampa Bay to face the Rays at 6:50 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Guardians vs. Rays betting prediction.

Can the Rays win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Carlos Carrasco (CLE) vs. Taj Bradley (TB)

The Cleveland Guardians are 57-35 straight up this year. Cleveland is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Guardians are 48-44 ATS this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 46-47 straight up this year. Tampa Bay is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 43-50 ATS this season.

Guardians vs. Rays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Cleveland Guardians (+115) at 912 Tampa Bay Rays (-136); o/u 7.5

6:50 PM ET, Friday, July 12, 2024

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

TV: Apple TV+

Guardians vs. Rays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Rays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland Guardians DFS Spin

Guardians catcher Bo Naylor drove in the team’s only run in their 10-1 loss to the Tigers on Thursday. In that contest, Naylor batted 8th in the order and went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Bo Naylor is batting .207 with 6 homers, 24 RBIs, and an OPS of .625. Over the past 30 days, however, Naylor is hitting .277 with an OPS of .826. He could be worth a look in DFS as a cost-effective option at catcher on Friday.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays second baseman Amed Rosario had a solid game in his club’s 5-4 win over the Yankees on Thursday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, Rosario went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI. In 244 plate appearances this season, Amed Rosario is batting .303 with 2 homers, 26 RBIs, 7 stolen bases, and an OPS of .742. He’s batting .326 with an OPS of .751 over the past 30 days. Rosario could be useful in DFS on Friday due to his low price point and eligibility at multiple positions.

Guardians vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Cleveland is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Tampa Bay.

Cleveland is 22-12 straight up after a loss this season.

Tampa Bay is 19-26 straight up after a win this season.

Tampa Bay is 25-26 straight up as the home team this season.

Guardians vs. Rays Betting Prediction

The Guardians just lost 3 out of 4 to the Tigers and the Rays just beat the Yankees 2 out of 3 times. I still think the Guardians are better, and a few numbers illustrate that. Cleveland is 27-24 straight up as the road team and 46-30 straight up when playing on no rest this season. Furthermore, the Guardians are 42-22 straight up in non-division games and 17-14 straight up as an underdog this year. Cleveland starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco does have an ERA of 5.22 this season, but he’s permitted 3 earned runs or less in 4 straight starts. I like him to hold the Rays to 3 runs or less on Friday, and I believe the Guardians offense will score enough to win. I’m taking Cleveland on the road as money-line underdogs in Tampa on Friday night.

Guardians vs. Rays MLB Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +115