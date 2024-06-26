Guardians vs. Orioles Prediction: Will Cleveland complete sweep?

The Guardians vs. Orioles series comes to a close on Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. ET. Will Cleveland complete its sweep of Baltimore? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Cleveland Guardians (+160) at 914 Baltimore Orioles (-190); o/u 9

6:35 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Guardians vs. Orioles: Bettors still backing Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ramirez hits three-run homer in win

José Ramírez went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer on Tuesday, lifting the Guardians to a 10-8 win over the Orioles. Ramírez clobbered a three-run shot in the fourth inning to give Cleveland a commanding four-run advantage at the time. The 31-year-old fantasy star has gone deep three times over his last four games and is now up to 21 round-trippers this season already. He’s put together a remarkable year so far, batting .279 (83-for-298) with 61 runs scored, 21 homers, 72 RBI and 15 steals through 74 contests.

Henderson connects on two-run homer

Gunnar Henderson went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer on Tuesday in the Orioles’ loss to the Guardians. Henderson took Guardians lefty Logan Allen deep in the opening frame for his 25th big fly of the season as part of another multi-hit performance. The 22-year-old franchise cornerstone has lived up to fantasy managers’ lofty expectations entering the year by delivering a robust .282/.383/.607 triple-slash line with 69 runs scored, 25 homers, 55 RBI and 13 steals over 78 contests

Guardians vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games played on a Wednesday

Guardians are 15-4 SU in their last 19 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games on the road

Guardians vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cleveland. The Guardians are now 27-10 in their last 37 games overall, are 7-0 in their last seven league matchups and are a perfect 5-0 in their last five games when facing an opponent from the American League East. On the other side, the Orioles are winless in their last five games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven matchups versus Cleveland and are 1-5 in their last six contests when playing the Guardians at Oriole Park.

Guardians vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS +160