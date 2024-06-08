Close Menu
    Guardians vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Guardians vs. Marlins

    Ben Lively will oppose Roddery Munoz in Saturday’s pitching matchup at loanDepot Park. With the Guardians listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Miami?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    927 Cleveland Guardians (-150) at 928 Miami Marlins (+135); o/u 8.5

    7:35 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8, 2024

    loanDepot park, Miami

    Guardians vs. Marlins Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 82% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Cleveland Guardians DFS SPIN

    The Guardians dropped to 40-22 after losing to the Marlins 3-2 last night. Brayan Rocchio had a nice game despite the loss, going 1-3 at the plate with two RBI’s. Cleveland looks to snap a 2-game losing skid on Saturday.

    Miami Marlins DFS SPIN

    Miami won the series opener against the Guardians last night. The Marlins now sit at 22-41 for the year. Bryan De La Cruz had a big game going 3-4 at the plate with a home run. Miami looks for consecutive victories on Saturday.

    Miami is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Guardians are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Miami.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Pirates.

    Guardians vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Guardians on the run line. Cleveland has the better starter, lineup and fresher bullpen in this matchup tonight. I expect them to take out some frustration, after missing a great chance in the top of the 8th to go ahead in last night’s contest. Cleveland puts it on Miami tonight.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Cleveland -1.5 +105

