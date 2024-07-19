Close Menu
    Giants vs. Rockies Prediction: Will San Fran win opener?

    Giants vs. Rockies

    National League West rivals clash in Friday night’s Giants vs. Rockies matchup at 8:40 p.m. ET. With the Giants listed as road favorites and the total sitting at 10 runs, what’s the best bet?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 San Francisco Giants (-148) at 962 Colorado Rockies (+126); o/u 10

    8:40 p.m. ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

    Coors Field, Denver, CO

    Giants vs. Rockies: Public Bettors Leaning Towards San Francisco

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Harrison to open second half for Giants

    Kyle Harrison will start Friday’s second-half opener against the Rockies. Harrison has allowed five runs on nine hits with a 5/5 K/BB ratio across 8 2/3 innings (two starts) since returning from a nearly one-month stint on the injured list and will take the ball on Friday night at Coors Field to open the second half. Given the extremely challenging matchup, fantasy managers should strongly consider leaving him on the bench outside of extremely deep mixed leagues and NL-only formats.

    Tolia hits three solo home runs before break

    Michael Toglia went 3-for-4 with three solo home runs in an 8-5 win over the Mets on Sunday. Toglia gives new meaning to the phrase “all-or-nothing” hitter. His three home runs on Sunday gave him six on the Rockies’ seven game road trip. Toglia had just six hits in total on this trip! He’s also up to 16 homers on the season and has 34 total hits. That means 47% of his total hits this season have left the yard. His last single came on July 7th and his last double on June 17th. That is unbelievable.

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Colorado’s last 6 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 7 games against Colorado

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Colorado’s last 6 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 11 of San Francisco’s last 14 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

    Giants vs. Rockies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take San Francisco. The Giants are 22-5 in their last 27 games versus the Rockies, are 19-7 in their last 26 games at Coors Field and are 7-3 in their last 10 divisional matchups. On the other side, the Rockies are 2-6 in their last eight games overall, are 40-97 in their last 137 games against a league foe and are 22-55 in their last 77 divisional matchups.

    Giants vs. Rockies MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -148

