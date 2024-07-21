Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Giants vs. Rockies Prediction: Will Colorado Sweep?

    Giants vs. Rockies
    June 15, 2021 - The Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. (Photo by Matt Dirksen)

    Will Colorado complete its sweep of San Francisco when the Giants vs. Rockies series concludes at 3:10 p.m. ET on Sunday? Jordan Hicks will oppose Austin Gomber in today’s pitching matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 San Francisco Giants (-154) at 962 Colorado Rockies (+130); o/u 10.5

    3:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 21, 2024

    Coors Field, Denver, CO

    Giants vs. Rockies: Public Bettors Backing San Francisco

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Fitzgerald homers in loss

    Tyler Fitzgerald homered and drove in a pair of runs on Saturday night as the Giants fell to the Rockies at Coors Field. Fitzgerald walloped his third home run of the season — a 420-foot (103.6-mph EV) solo shot off of Kyle Freeland in the third inning — to get the Giants on the board. He also smacked a game-tying RBI double off of Freeland in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Giants to victory. He finished the night 2-for-3 and is now hitting .293/.348/.488 with three long balls and nine RBI.

    Tovar crushes go-ahead two-run homer

    Ezequiel Tovar crushed a go-ahead two-run homer on Saturday, powering the Rockies to a 4-3 victory over the Giants. The hard-hitting 22-year-old shortstop broke a 2-2 tie when he demolished a first-pitch sweeper from Logan Webb for a 455-foot (109.1-mph EV) two-run blast. He also singled and scored a run during the Rockies’ two-run rally in the opening inning. Tovar finished the night 2-for-4 and is now slashing .278/.305/.476 with 16 homers and 46 RBI on the season.

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of San Francisco’s last 5 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Colorado’s last 8 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Colorado’s last 11 games at home

    Giants vs. Rockies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Colorado. The Giants are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 3-10 in their last 13 road contests and are 1-5 in their last six contests when favored. On the other side, the Rockies are 5-1 in their last six home games.

    Giants vs. Rockies MLB Playoffs Prediction: COLORADO ROCKIES +130

