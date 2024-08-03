Giants vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Francisco Giants remain in Cincinnati to face the Reds at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s Game 2 of a 3-game set. Keep reading for our Giants vs. Reds betting prediction.

Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Kyle Harrison (SF) vs. Hunter Greene (CIN)

The San Francisco Giants are 55-56 straight up this year. San Francisco is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 52-59 ATS this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are 52-57 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 60-49 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Reds Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 San Francisco Giants (+117) at 908 Cincinnati Reds (-138); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, August 3, 2024

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FOX

Giants vs. Reds Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Reds money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald had a game-high 3 hits in his team’s 3-0 win over the Reds on Friday night. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 6’1” right-handed hitter went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 140 plate appearances this season, Fitzgerald is batting .313 with 10 homers, 21 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.004. The rookie from Springfield, IL is batting .341 with 7 homers, 12 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.317 over the past 15 days, making Tyler Fitzgerald an appealing DFS option on Saturday.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was one of 3 Cincinnati players to reach base in their 3-0 no-hit loss to the Giants on Friday. The Atlanta native went 0 for 2 with a walk while hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order. For the season, Stephenson is hitting .239 with 11 homers, 36 RBIs, and a .737 OPS across 322 plate appearances. Tyler Stephenson is batting .274 with an OPS of .859 during night games this season, making him worth a look in most DFS formats.

Giants vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

San Francisco is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

Cincinnati is 38-42 straight up in non-division games this season.

Cincinnati is 27-29 straight up after a loss this season.

Giants vs. Reds Betting Prediction

San Francisco starter Blake Snell tossed a no-hitter against Cincinnati on Friday night as the Giants toppled the Reds 3-0. Things might not be getting much easier for the Redlegs as they face Giants lefty Kyle Harrison on Saturday. In 4 starts in July, Harrison went 2-1 with a 2.66 ERA, a 22-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 9.7 K/9, and a 1.08 WHIP. Harrison faced the Reds on May 12th of this season and completed 5 innings while allowing 3 runs on 3 hits and 5 walks. He struck out 5 batters in a 6-5 Giants win. I like the San Francisco pitching staff to stay hot and earn an outright win over Cincinnati at Great American Ballpark on Saturday night.

Giants vs. Reds MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +117