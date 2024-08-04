Giants vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The San Francisco Giants remain in Cincinnati to face the Reds at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on Roku. It’s the final game of a 3-game set. Keep reading for our Giants vs. Reds betting prediction.

Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Robbie Ray (SF) vs. Carson Spiers (CIN)

The San Francisco Giants are 55-57 straight up this year. San Francisco is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 52-60 ATS this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are 53-57 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 61-49 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Reds Game Matchup and Betting Odds

951 San Francisco Giants (-128) at 952 Cincinnati Reds (+109); o/u 9.5

12:05 PM ET, Sunday, August 4, 2024

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Roku

Giants vs. Reds Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Giants money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants third baseman Matt Chapman had a big day at the dish in his club’s 6-4 loss to the Reds on Saturday night. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the former Oakland Athletic went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Chapman is batting .244 with 16 home runs, 49 RBIs, and a .766 OPS across 467 plate appearances. Matt Chapman is hitting .284 with an OPS of .806 during day games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds right fielder Stuart Fairchild did some damage from the bottom of the lineup in his team’s 6-4 win over the Giants on Saturday night. While hitting eighth in the batting order, the right-handed hitter from Seattle went 1 for 2 with a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. For the season, Fairchild is batting .225 with 7 homers, 26 RBIs, and a .676 OPS across 212 plate appearances. Stuart Fairchild is crushing lefties this season (.284 average, .798 OPS in 101 at-bats), which could put him in play for DFS purposes against Giants southpaw starter Robbie Ray on Sunday.

Giants vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 22-34 straight up as the road team this season.

San Francisco is 34-38 straight up in non-division games this season.

Cincinnati is 3-2 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

The under is 57-48-5 in Cincinnati’s games this season.

The over is 58-51-3 in San Francisco’s games this season.

Giants vs. Reds Betting Prediction

San Francisco will be throwing Robbie Ray in this game. The big lefty is coming off of Tommy John surgery and will only be making his third start of the season on Sunday. Ray won the American League Cy Young Award in 2021 but has only made 3 total starts in the past 2 seasons combined. It remains to be seen if he will regain the superb form he displayed 3 years ago.

Cincinnati starter Carson Spiers has thrown 2 quality starts in 6 tries this season. The 26-year-old right-hander from Greenville, SC had a 3.04 ERA in four June starts. Spiers followed that up with an ERA of 4.30 in three July starts. Perhaps more importantly, the Reds are 4-2 straight up in Carson Spiers’ last 6 starts, with wins over the Cubs, Cardinals, and Pirates during that stretch. I think Carson Spiers pitches well and Cincinnati wins Sunday afternoon’s game outright at home. I’m on the Reds money line in this one.

Giants vs. Reds MLB Betting Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS +109