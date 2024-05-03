Giants vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Jordan Hicks will oppose Aaron Nola in Friday night’s Giants vs. Phillies matchup at 6:40 p.m. ET. With the Phillies listed as money line favorites and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight at Citizens Bank Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 San Francisco Giants (+124) at 906 Philadelphia Phillies (-146); o/u 7.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 3, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Giants vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yastrzemski hits solo home run in win

Mike Yastrzemski hit a solo homer in the Giants’ win over the Red Sox on Thursday. Yastrzemski got the Giants on the board with a solo shot off Josh Winckowski in the third inning. The 33-year-old left for a pinch-hitter after Boston brought in lefty Brennan Bernardino, but at least he was able to pick up his third homer and 12th RBI before exiting.

Schwarber smacks two-run single in win

Kyle Schwarber smacked a two-run single on Wednesday, lifting the Phillies to a 2-1 victory over the Angels. Schwarber’s second-inning two-run single off Angels southpaw Patrick Sandoval represented Philadelphia’s only offensive production of a low-scoring contest out in Los Angeles. It wound up being enough as Zack Wheeler and a quartet of relievers managed to limit the Angels to just one run on 10 hits.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Giants are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games against Philadelphia

Phillies are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games

Phillies are 22-9 SU in their last 31 games at home

Giants are 12-38 SU in their last 50 games on the road

Giants vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Giants’ last 11 games against Philadelphia, is 6-2 in their last eight games at Citizens Bank Park and is 9-2 in their last 11 games when listed as an underdog.

Giants vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5