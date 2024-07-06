Giants vs. Guardians Prediction: Will dog pull off another upset?

After pulling off the upset last night, will San Francisco accomplish the feat again when the Giants vs. Guardians series continues at 4:10 p.m. ET? Kyle Harrison will oppose Logan Allen in today’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

925 San Francisco Giants (+108) at 926 Cleveland Guardians (-126); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Giants vs. Guardians: Public Bettors Backing Cleveland to Rebound

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Guardians’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yastrezemski late addition to Giants’ lineup

Mike Yastrzemski (elbow) was a late addition to the Giants’ starting lineup on Friday night. The initial lineup that the Giants released did not contain Yastrzemski — who was hit in the elbow by a pitch on Thursday — but after testing hit it out in the cages the 33-year-old outfielder said he was good to go. He’ll start in right field in place of Luis Matos and will bat seventh for the Giants against Tanner Bibee and the Guardians on Friday night.

Guardians acquire Howard from Giants

Guardians acquired RHP Spencer Howard from the San Francisco Giants for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus. Howard was designated for assignment by the Giants after he gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings against the Dodgers last Saturday. He had a 5.63 ERA in seven appearances with the Giants this year. Howard will report to Triple-A Columbus as he waits for a chance with Guardians.

Giants vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Guardians are 2-14 SU in their last 16 games against San Francisco.

Guardians are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Saturday.

Giants are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games against Cleveland.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 12 games played in July.

Giants vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take San Francisco. The Giants are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 4-1 in their last five games when listed as the underdog and are 5-2 in their last seven games played in the month of July. On the other side, the Guardians are 2-14 in their last 16 games against the Giants, are 1-6 in their last seven home contests against San Francisco and are 2-7 in their last nine matchups against an opponent from the National League West.

Giants vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +108