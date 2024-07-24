Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will under cash again?

Will the under cash once more when the Giants vs. Dodgers series continues on Wednesday night at 10:10 p.m. ET? Robbie Ray will make his San Francisco debut and will be opposed by Tyler Glasnow.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 San Francisco Giants (+158) at 910 Los Angeles Dodgers (-188); o/u 7.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Giants vs. Dodgers: Bettors Love L.A. on Wednesday night

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Fitzgerald stays hot on Tuesday night

Tyler Fitzgerald went 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run, and two RBI in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. Fitzgerald has seemingly emerged as the Giants’ starting shortstop, having started each of the last four games, including three against right-handed batters. It could simply be the team riding the hot hand, but Fitzgerald is 9-for-20 (.450) in seven games in July with five home runs, nine RBI, and one steal. The 27-year-old has produced solid power/speed numbers in the line leagues over the last two seasons and has six home runs and seven steals in 39 games with the Giants so far in 2024. He should be rostered in deeper formats now to see if he can hold the starting job, and would be relevant in shallower leagues if he does indeed emerge as the clear starter.

Lux productive in Dodgers’ win

Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 with two RBI in a win over the Giants on Tuesday. Lux drove in both runs on a first-inning double and has now gone 7-for-16 (.438) since the All-Star break with two home runs and five RBI. It’s obviously a small sample size, and he’s hitting just .250 in the month of July, but Lux continues to play regularly against right-handed pitching, and his presence in a good lineup makes him worth a roster spot in deeper formats.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Giants are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games when playing on the road against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games

Giants are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Giants’ last 11 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road contests and is a perfect 7-0 in their last seven league matchups. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Dodgers’ last 10 games overall, is 14-6 in their last 20 league meetings and is 7-2 in their last nine contests on a Wednesday.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5