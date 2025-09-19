Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will the Giants even up the series?

The San Francisco Giants remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on Apple TV+, and it’s Game 2 of a four-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Robbie Ray (SF) vs. Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

The San Francisco Giants are 76-77 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 70-83 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 86-67 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 66-87 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 San Francisco Giants (+140) at 910 Los Angeles Dodgers (-170); o/u 8.5

10:10 PM ET, Friday, September 19, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Apple TV+

Giants vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants shortstop Willy Adames reached base twice in his team’s 2-1 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday night. In that game, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 0 for 2 with 2 walks and a stolen base. For the season, Adames is hitting .226 with 28 homers, 82 RBIs, 11 steals, and an OPS of .738 across 557 at-bats. Willy Adames is batting .252 with an OPS of .799 in night games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani scored half of his team’s runs in their 2-1 win over the Giants on Thursday night. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 3-time league MVP went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles and a run scored. Ohtani is hitting .283 with 51 homers, 95 RBIs, 19 steals, and an OPS of 1.012 across 579 at-bats this year. The 5-time All-Star is batting .345 with an OPS of 1.216 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Shohei Ohtani worthy of DFS consideration on Friday.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The under is 73-71-9 in San Francisco’s games this season.

The over is 39-33-6 in San Francisco’s road games this season.

The over is 41-33-4 in Los Angeles’ home games this season.

The under is 25-18-3 in Los Angeles’ division games this season.

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Giants in this matchup, largely because of their starting pitcher, Robbie Ray. In 31 starts this season, the 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner is 11-7 with a 3.50 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 9.2 K/9, and a .219 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Giants are 22-9 straight up in Robbie Ray’s starts this season. For that reason, among others, I’m taking San Francisco in this one. The pick is the Giants +140 on the money line over the Dodgers at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +140