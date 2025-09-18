Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction: Which NL West team will win?

The San Francisco Giants head to L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on MLB Network, and it’s Game 1 of a four-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Giants vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Logan Webb (SF) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

The San Francisco Giants are 76-76 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 69-83 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 85-67 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 66-86 ATS this season.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 San Francisco Giants (+135) at 958 Los Angeles Dodgers (-163); o/u 7.5

10:10 PM ET, Thursday, September 18, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants second baseman Christian Koss knocked in multiple runs in his team’s 5-1 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. In that game, the 27-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 4 with a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Koss is hitting .258 with 3 homers, 22 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .663 across 159 at-bats. Christian Koss is batting .316 with an OPS of .737 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Thursday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman logged multiple hits in his club’s 5-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 9-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Freeman is hitting .295 with 21 homers, 83 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .862 across 525 at-bats this year. The 2020 NL MVP is batting .303 with an OPS of .798 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Freddie Freeman worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

San Francisco is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

San Francisco is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Los Angeles is 47-37 straight up after a win this season.

Los Angeles is an MLB-best 31-14 straight up in division games this season.

Giants vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles to win this NL West showdown. A few relevant numbers will illustrate why. The Dodgers are 78-58 straight up as a favorite and 47-28 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, L.A. is 61-46 straight up in National League games and 71-57 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 81-61 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 15-13 straight up in starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s starts this season. The pick is Los Angeles -163 on the money line over San Francisco at Bovada.lv.

Giants vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -163