Giants vs Diamondbacks Picks & Predictions (Sept. 15, 2025)

The Giants and Diamondbacks square off in a key NL West battle on Monday night at Chase Field. San Francisco hands the ball to Kai-Wei Teng, while Arizona counters with ace Zac Gallen. With Bovada listing the Diamondbacks as favorites, this divisional clash sets up as a strong betting opportunity. Here’s your Giants vs. Diamondbacks picks and predictions with full odds, starters, weather, and how to watch.

Date/Time: Monday, September 15, 2025 — 9:40 PM ET

Monday, September 15, 2025 — Location: Chase Field — Phoenix, AZ

Chase Field — Phoenix, AZ TV/Streaming: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants), Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks), MLB.TV (out-of-market)

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds

Run Line: Giants +1.5 (−175) | Diamondbacks −1.5 (+150)

Giants +1.5 (−175) | Diamondbacks −1.5 (+150) Moneyline: Giants +108 | Diamondbacks −130

Giants +108 | Diamondbacks −130 Total: 9.5 (Over −105 / Under −115)

Probable Starting Pitchers

SF: RHP Kai-Wei Teng — Rookie righty with strikeout stuff but inconsistent command. Needs early strike efficiency to keep Giants competitive.

— Rookie righty with strikeout stuff but inconsistent command. Needs early strike efficiency to keep Giants competitive. ARI: RHP Zac Gallen — Arizona’s ace thrives at home with elite command and swing-and-miss arsenal; tough assignment for San Francisco bats.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Standings

Giants: 77–71 overall (36–37 away)

77–71 overall (36–37 away) Diamondbacks: 82–66 overall (41–31 home)

Injuries & Lineup Notes

Giants: Healthy lineup led by Thairo Estrada and Michael Conforto; bullpen taxed from weekend series.

Healthy lineup led by Thairo Estrada and Michael Conforto; bullpen taxed from weekend series. Diamondbacks: Everyday starters available; Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte anchor the offense.

TheSpread Scouting Report

Giants outlook: Teng’s path is first-pitch strikes and avoiding free passes. The lineup must capitalize on early counts against Gallen.

Teng’s path is first-pitch strikes and avoiding free passes. The lineup must capitalize on early counts against Gallen. Diamondbacks outlook: Gallen’s consistency at home paired with a balanced order puts Arizona in a favorable spot.

Gallen’s consistency at home paired with a balanced order puts Arizona in a favorable spot. Matchup key: If Gallen controls counts, Arizona should dictate pace.

Recent Meeting Recap

These rivals split a four-game set in August at Oracle Park, with Logan Webb leading San Francisco to a finale win.

Weather — Game Day Snapshot (Phoenix, AZ)

Chase Field roof expected closed with hot conditions outside — neutral, controlled environment inside.

Public Betting & Live Market

Market splits lean toward the home side:

Giants: 42% of bets

42% of bets Diamondbacks: 58% of bets

San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Trends

Giants Trends: Covered run line in 4 of last 6 road games; unders have cashed in 3 of Teng’s last 5 starts.

Covered run line in 4 of last 6 road games; unders have cashed in 3 of Teng’s last 5 starts. Diamondbacks Trends: Strong at Chase Field behind Gallen; overs have hit in 5 of his last 8 starts.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Expert Picks

Run Line Pick: Diamondbacks −1.5 (+150)

Why: Gallen at home plus Arizona’s lineup depth gives value on the plus-money run line.

Why: Gallen at home plus Arizona’s lineup depth gives value on the plus-money run line. Total Pick: Under 9.5 (−115)

Why: Gallen’s control and Chase Field’s roof-neutral conditions favor a lower-scoring contest.

Final Thoughts on San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

With Zac Gallen set to control the mound and Kai-Wei Teng facing a tough assignment, Arizona has the edge. The Diamondbacks −1.5 (+150) offers value, while the Under 9.5 (−115) leans on Gallen's ability to quiet San Francisco's bats.