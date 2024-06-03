Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League West rivals clash in Monday night’s Giants vs. Diamondbacks matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET. After the Giants were swept by the Yankees over the weekend, are the Diamondbacks the smart bet tonight on the moneyline?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 San Francisco Giants (+116) at 958 Arizona Diamondbacks (-136); o/u 9

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 1, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Bettors leaning towards San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ramos hits homer in loss on Sunday

Heliot Ramos went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Giants to victory over the Yankees. Ramos clubbed a 405-foot (108.2 mph EV) solo shot off of Nestor Cortes in the third inning that gave the Giants a 2-1 lead. He then delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning that put the Giants on top 5-3. The 24-year-old outfielder struck out in each of his other three at-bats on the night. For the season, he’s now hitting .286/.355/.440 with three homers and 16 RBI and a stolen base in 84 at-bats.

Marte has huge game Sunday in Queens

Ketel Marte starred Sunday going 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, two runs scored, three RBI, and a walk in a 5-4 win over the Mets. Marte started this game by taking José Quintana deep and ended it by homering off of Jake Diekman to put the Diamondbacks ahead. He’s already up to 12 long balls in 58 games on the season after hitting 25 all of last year and looks to be heading towards the best power output of his career.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Francisco’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Arizona

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Arizona’s last 10 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of San Francisco’s last 8 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games against an opponent in the National League West Division division

Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arizona. The Diamondbacks are 9-3 in their last 12 home games versus the Giants, which includes a mark of 5-0 in their last five meetings with San Francisco at Chase Field. On the other side, the Giants have dropped four out of their last five games overall, are 18-45 in their last 63 road games and are 2-5 in their last seven games played in the month of June.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -136