Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Arizona goes for a sweep of San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon when the Giants vs. Diamondbacks series draws to a close at 3:40 p.m. ET. Will the Diamondbacks accomplish the feat? Or is there a better bet on the board today from Chase Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 San Francisco Giants (+112) at 954 Arizona Diamondbacks (-132); o/u 8.5

3:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Bettors leaning towards Arizona

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yastrzemski delivers three-run homer as pinch-hitter

Mike Yastrzemski delivered a three-run homer as a pinch-hitter Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks. Here’s the one player Bob Melvin wasn’t mad at after Tuesday’s loss. The homer was Yastrzemski’s sixth of the year. He might be challenged for playing time against righties with Michael Conforto back, but the Giants will likely stick with him unless both Luis Matos and Heliot Ramos can give them good reason not to. Yastrzemski didn’t start tonight because Arizona was throwing a lefty.

Alexander has three-hit night in win

Blaze Alexander went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored as the Diamondbacks bested the Giants 8-5 on Tuesday. Alexander was an afterthought in May, but he’s started four straight games to open June and gone 8-for-16 to push his average up to .296. The Diamondbacks clearly aren’t sold on him as an option at shortstop and they have Geraldo Perdomo coming back anyway, so Alexander has to hit to force Torey Lovullo to use him. It’s working right now, but as soon as he turns in a couple of 0-for-4s, he’ll probably head back to the bench.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 15 of San Francisco’s last 21 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 8 of San Francisco’s last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games at home

Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arizona. The Giants are now winless in their last six games, are 18-47 in their last 65 road games and are 1-6 in their last seven games played in the month of June. On the other side, the Diamondbacks are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 6-2 in their last eight meetings with the Giants and are an 11-3 in their last 14 home games against San Francisco.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -132