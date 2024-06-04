Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Kyle Harrison opposing Blake Walston in Tuesday night’s Giants vs. Diamondbacks matchup, what’s the best play on the board tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET from Chase Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 San Francisco Giants (-104) at 910 Arizona Diamondbacks (-112); o/u 9

9:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Bettors leaning towards San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ramos remains hot for Giants

Heliot Ramos went 2-for-4 and hit his fourth homer Monday against the Diamondbacks. The Giants lose some defense by playing Ramos over Luis Matos or Mike Yastrzemski with Michael Conforto back, but it’s going to be worth it for as long as Ramos remains hot. He’s batting .295/.361/.477 in 97 plate appearances, and while he’s not going to maintain that average, there’s a lot to like about his exit velocity numbers.

Smith hits two-run homer to propel D-Backs

Pinch-hitter Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer off Randy Rodriguez in the bottom of the ninth to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 win over the Giants on Monday. Smith’s 424-foot shot to center would have been a double had it turned a few inches to the left, but that still would have been enough to win the game. It was Smith’s second homer in 50 plate appearances this season and 30th in 1,144 trips to the plate since he debuted in 2020. He’s probably in line for a demotion to Triple-A once Alek Thomas comes off the IL, but the Diamondbacks were certainly happy to have him around tonight.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Arizona’s last 11 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 14 of San Francisco’s last 20 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of San Francisco’s last 9 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Arizona’s last 5 games at home

Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Arizona. The Giants are winless in their last five games following last night’s collapse (their second in back-to-back games). They’re also 18-46 in their last 64 road games, are 1-5 in their last six games played in the month of June and are 1-4 in their last five games when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the Diamondbacks are 5-2 in their last seven meetings with the Giants and are 10-3 in their last 13 games versus San Francisco at Chase Field, which includes a mark of 6-0 the last six times these rivals have met in Arizona.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -112