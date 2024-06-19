Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Giants vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Giants vs. Cubs

    The Giants vs. Cubs series draws to a conclusion on Wednesday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL. With the Cubs listed as slight home favorites and the total sitting at 11.5, what’s the smart bet today in Chicago?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    957 San Francisco Giants (+102) at 958 Chicago Cubs (-120); o/u 11.5

    2:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Giants vs. Cubs: Public Bettors leaning towards Chicago

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Webb doesn’t get much run support in no-decision

    Logan Webb allowed two runs over seven innings on Tuesday in a no-decision against the Cubs. Webb coughed up a two-run homer to Dansby Swanson in the second inning on Tuesday evening at Wrigley Field, but managed to keep Chicago’s potent lineup off the scoreboard into the late stages of this one. He struck out five and only issued one walk. The 27-year-old righty has completed six frames in eight consecutive starts since May 10. He’ll bring a solid 2.99 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 82/21 K/BB ratio across 99 1/3 innings (16 starts) into a rematch on Monday against the Cubs back at Oracle Park.

    Swanson hits two-run homer in win

    Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer on Tuesday, leading the Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the Giants. Swanson kicked off the scoring in this one with a two-run blast off Giants ace Logan Webb in the second inning. It was his seventh long ball of the year, but third time he’s gone deep since June 1. He’s batting just .192 (20-for-104) with four homers and one steal over his last 30 games.

    Giants are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against Chi Cubs

    Cubs are 22-9 SU in their last 31 games when playing at home against San Francisco

    Giants are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Cubs are 6-16 SU in their last 22 games against an opponent in the National League

    Giants vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has gone under in nine out of the Giants’ last 12 games against the Cubs and is 6-2 in their last eight meetings with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. On the other side, the under is 10-1 in the Cubs’ last 11 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home matchups and is 7-1 in their last eight league contests.

    Giants vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 11.5

